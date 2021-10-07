Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.56

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Transcat by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

