Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 6,054 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 325,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,307 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. 21,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $47.37.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.