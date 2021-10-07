Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 789 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.03 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

