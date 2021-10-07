Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.6% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

