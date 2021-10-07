Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 51,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 375,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,755,000 after buying an additional 246,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after buying an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,480. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.