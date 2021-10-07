Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

