Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 10,465 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 3,519,353 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.