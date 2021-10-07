Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 5,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VEU traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 52,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

