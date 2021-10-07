Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $11.58 on Thursday, reaching $155.68. 746,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $423.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

