Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.91. The stock had a trading volume of 221,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.14. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

