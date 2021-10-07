Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

NYSE:BLK traded up $14.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $851.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,116. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $584.32 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $897.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $862.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.