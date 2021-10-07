Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average of $162.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

