Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.