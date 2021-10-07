Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.15. 28,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,515. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

