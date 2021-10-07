Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $228.30. 16,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

