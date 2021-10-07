Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

MS stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 134,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

