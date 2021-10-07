Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.08. 114,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.42.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

