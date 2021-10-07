Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.53. The stock had a trading volume of 309,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.