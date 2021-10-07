Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,317. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

