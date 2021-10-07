Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 129,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. 300,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,536,826. The firm has a market cap of $239.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

