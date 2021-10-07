Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

TXN stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,966. The stock has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

