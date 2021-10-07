Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $2.31 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

IXG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.25. 4,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,731. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

