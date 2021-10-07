Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 2,056 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.17. 137,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

