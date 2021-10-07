Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 21,592 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,712. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

