Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $498.31. 12,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

