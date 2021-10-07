Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,233. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.18. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

