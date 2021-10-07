Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. The company has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

