Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $339.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.51. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

