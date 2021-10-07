Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 3.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DocuSign worth $27,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,931 shares of company stock worth $24,951,426 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.28. 21,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of -308.28 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

