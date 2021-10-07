Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.23

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.23 and traded as low as C$19.43. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 309,386 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

