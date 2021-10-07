TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.93

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 79186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.28.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

