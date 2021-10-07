TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $848.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,126. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after buying an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,513,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,234,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

