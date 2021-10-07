Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,640 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of Travere Therapeutics worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

