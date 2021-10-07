TRB Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TRB Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.7% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.23. 63,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.05.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

