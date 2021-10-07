TRB Advisors LP Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRB Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.9% of TRB Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $43.85 on Thursday, reaching $2,795.15. 59,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,506.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

