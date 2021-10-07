TRB Advisors LP Invests $14.37 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,366,000. S&P Global accounts for 3.3% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $434.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

