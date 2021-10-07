Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 126,979 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $534.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

