Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,086.60

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,086.60 ($14.20) and traded as low as GBX 1,009.05 ($13.18). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,015 ($13.26), with a volume of 104,040 shares trading hands.

TET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £605.41 million and a PE ratio of 45.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones bought 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 10,000 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.45), for a total transaction of £110,600 ($144,499.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,205 shares of company stock valued at $18,974,475.

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

