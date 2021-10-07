Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.80

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 23444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64. The stock has a market cap of C$136.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

