Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 1,851 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

