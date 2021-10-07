Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

