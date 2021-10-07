Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

