Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,448 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,087 shares of company stock worth $23,676,462. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $344.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

