Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,638 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,638 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.18.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $181.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $184.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

