Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,649 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 641,165 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

