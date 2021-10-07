Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 177.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in The New York Times by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The New York Times by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The New York Times by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in The New York Times by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.