Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,756 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDXX stock opened at $617.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.26 and its 200-day moving average is $604.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.26 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.