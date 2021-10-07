Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,896 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

