Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

