Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director William Beckwith Hayden Sells 25,426 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,761,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,746 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

